Lulu to perform at Wolverhampton Grand

Lulu will perform at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre later this year, it has been revealed.

The chart-topping Scottish singer will appear at the venue on October 29 as part of her All About the Music tour.

Promoters are saying that it is her biggest tour yet with about 40 dates planned across the UK.

It comes off the back of her 2016 tour which was called An Evening With Lulu.

The Scottish star, who first rose to fame in the 1960s, is famous for hits such as To Sir With Love, The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire and of course Shout.

Shows this year will feature her hits, new songs and songs which have influenced and guided the singer throughout her five-decade career.

Ahead of the shows, she said: “I toured for the first time in 15 years in 2015 and haven’t stopped since.

“I absolutely love playing live and can’t wait to be out on the road again in autumn this year performing the music that I have shared with you throughout my career.

“It has always been all about the music, so please come and join me.”

For tickets to Lulu’s show at the Grand, visit the Ticketmaster website or call 01902 429212.