Life-sized sculpture made from Express & Star copies

He may not be our average reader, but this life-sized papier mache sculpture is made entirely from copies of the Express & Star.

The artwork was created by University of Wolverhampton fine art student David Westwood, as part of a project to consider the role of art in everyday life.

The sculpture, which took the 52 year old around five weeks to complete, was made using 40 copies of the E&S, and made with papier mache and wire.

If the figure was standing it would be around 6ft tall, he said.

David, who first graduated in 1998 with a BA (Hons) degree in sculpture and is from Netherton, said: “The sculpture, which is called ‘What News?’, was developed from thinking about my own local community and how I hear about what’s happening in it.

“This made me mindful of the local newspaper and the idea we are all connected as part of the community.”

The sculpture is on display in the foyer of the university’s Art and Design building.