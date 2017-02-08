David Walliams' The First Hippo on the Moon heading to Stafford

The world premiere tour of comedian, writer and TV personality, David Walliams’ The First Hippo on the Moon, is heading to Stafford Gatehouse Theatre this spring.

Based on David Walliams’ original children’s book with illustrations by Tony Ross, The First Hippo on the Moon is a space adventure which sees the enormously rich Hercules Waldorf-Franklin III and ingenious Shelia compete to be the first hippo to make it to the moon.

David Walliams has taken the literary world by storm and his brilliantly funny stories are adored by children the world over.

The First Hippo will be performed at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on March 25 at 1pm and 3pm, and on Sunday March 26 at 10.30am and at 12.30pm.

Tickets are £12.50, with a school party rate also available.