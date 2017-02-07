Natalie Imbruglia to play Birmingham

Music and screen star Natalie Imbruglia will perform for fans in Birmingham later this year, it has been announced.

Natalie is best known for her role in the early 90s as Beth Brennan in Neighbours and Lorna Campbell in comedy Johnny English, starring Rowan Atkinson.

She is also widely known for her successful music career, which has seen her win multiple awards, including MTV video awards, Grammys and Brits.

Her best known songs include Torn, Shiver, Big Mistake and Wishing I Was There.

See the video for Torn here:

The Australian-British star will perform at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on Wednesday, May 17.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information, click here