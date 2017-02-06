The magic of Tchaikovsky was brought to life with a glistening rendition of The Nutcracker at Wolverhampton Grand yesterday.

Though the festive season is now over, the Christmas-time favourite saw huge crowds turn out to see the show - many of whom were small children; a sight not often seen at the more ‘high brow’ ballets.

As a great testament to the show, the little dance fans sat captivated from start to end - a truly impressive feat, considering the ballet does, of course, have no words.

The show told the classic story of Marie, who is given a nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve by eccentric family guest and toymaker Drosselmeyer. Too excited to sleep, Marie sneaks downstairs to see the doll, when an army of mice attack - and the tin soldiers, dolls and, of course, the nutcracker, must fight to save her. The nutcracker is then turned into a handsome prince, who dances with Marie, and again battles the mice until the furry army is defeated. Marie then wakes in the drawing room, to find the whole experience was nothing but a wonderful dream.

Taking on the main role of Marie was talented Ukrainian ballerina Anna Fedosova, whose elegant moves perfectly captured the youth and fragility of the character. She was stunning from start to end; her wonderful pointe work and faultless pirouettes never ceasing to stun.

Playing the part of The Prince, meanwhile, was Daniil Kostylev. Though he impressed with his leaps, his lifts were often more than a little shaky - with him even having to abandon a lift at one point. A real shame, considering how wonderful Anna’s moves beside him were. Her talent did, however, distract from his faults.

The music, conducted by Anatoliy Chepurnoy, was beautiful from start to end - the unmistakable sequences performed wonderfully and without fault. With such a well-loved soundtrack, the music in this show is every bit as important as the dance.

Many of the costumes were lovely - particularly the final glittering, white tutu outfit worn by Marie and the costumes worn by the Mouse army - but the majority sadly looked outdated. One of the dancer’s costumes was so old, in fact, that her socks were mismatched - and, unfortunately, it stuck out like a sore thumb.

The scenery was very basic too, with minimalistic backdrops and curtains doing little to illustrate the story.

As stated earlier, however, the younger members of the crowd were mesmerised from start to end - and the series of shows performed in Wolverhampton by this company is a wonderful way to get youngsters into the traditional artform.

The show began at 4pm too - making it a lovely Sunday afternoon treat; perfect for the family.

In my opinion, we in the Midlands have been spoiled; having the incredibly talented Birmingham Royal Ballet on our doorstep. But it’s always nice to be able to see a ballet in Wolverhampton - and long may the company continue to return.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia perform Swan Lake this evening and Coppelia on Tuesday. Both will take place at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre.

By Kirsten Rawlins