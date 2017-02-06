Stafford Model Railway Exhibition brings in the crowds - PICTURES and VIDEO

From the nostalgia of steam through to the power of diesel, it was all brought to life in Staffordshire - albeit in miniature.

Thousands of people shared their love of trains by attending one of the country's biggest model railway shows.

The annual , organised by the Stafford Railway Circle, saw more than 40 track layouts with intricately-made scenery set up across the Staffordshire County Showground for visitors to admire.

During the two-day event there were demonstrations giving an insight into how to create their own model railway from painting the locomotives and wagons, to building the scenery and planning the layout.

Exhibition officer Colin Hill, who joined the club 10 years ago, said it had been another successful event last weekend.

"It has gone very well, we are really pleased and it seemed busier than last year.

"We're one of the prestige shows in the UK so people travel from far and wide to see us.

"The demonstrations were very popular with people as they could ask questions," he added.The club, which was established in 1957, meets on Tuesday and Friday evenings.

To find out more visit www.staffordrailwaycircle.org.uk

Exhibitors showed off their impressive layouts, which ranged in size from 3ft to 48ft and in price from under £100 to the more extravagant ones costing thousands of pounds.

The event, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, saw people travel from as far away as Cornwall, Southampton and Scotland to exhibit or see the layouts.

Among those who made the journey to Staffordshire to share their hobby were Liverpool Model Railway Club member Ian Coules, who had model of Ludlow and Peter Goss, of York, who brought along his model of Knaresborough.