Rare German bomber coming to RAF Cosford

History buffs will get a chance to see a rare German bomber from the Second World War when it goes on display in Shropshire.

The Ju88R-1 night-fighter will be on show at RAF Museum Cosford.

It will be the sixth aircraft to be moved from the sister museum in London in the last few months in preparation for the RAF’s centenary in 2018.

Ian Thirsk, head of collections at the RAF museum, said: “The Junkers Ju88 was one of the most versatile military aircraft of all time and this particular example, the last surviving night fighter variant, has a truly fascinating story.”

The aircraft, entered service in September 1939, was dismantled at the museum’s London site and the fuselage and port wing have now been transported to Cosford.