The Brew heading to Wolverhampton's Slade Rooms

If you’re looking for comparisons, think Led Zeppelin meets Royal Blood.

The Brew are making big waves across Europe and will headline Wolverhampton’s Slade Rooms on Wednesday as part of a major tour.

The British rockers – Tim Smith, Kurtis Smith and Jason Barwick, have been described as being the bridge between the 60s and 70s.

Jason said: “We got together in 2004. Kurt and Tim started jamming together and decided to do a gig a month. We now tour Europe for months at a time. I came on board about a year later when our guitarist of the time left.

“For all of us, the influences are pretty much the same: The Who, Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Hendrix, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and Kula Shaker.”

The band’s career started to take off in 2009 when they were asked to do The Rockpalast show in Germany, to be broadcast live on National WDR. Tim added: “It was alongside Joe Bonamassa, who for some reason best known to himself; decided he didn’t want to have his set shown that night. So they asked us and the other artists on the bill if we could do an extended set from 30 minutes to one hour. It took us a millisecond to say yes.”