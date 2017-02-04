Stafford Gatehouse Theatre announces summer school musical

Bosses at a fringe theatre are banishing cold winter nights by turning their attention to summer.

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre has announced their summer school musical for 2017 will be an amateur youth theatre production of the West End classic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

The Biblical saga comes to vibrant life in this delightful musical parable.

In addition to rehearsing the show, the lucky youngsters will also take part in workshops covering all they need to know about the theatrical world.

The Summer School sessions will start on Monday, July 31, with the production opening on Wednesday, August 16 and running until Saturday, August 19.

Limited places will be available and the only way to gain a part in this year’s production is to audition on Sunday, May 7.

The auditions will take place at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre, with the first session at 9.30am for seven-to-12 year-olds, followed by a session at 2pm for 13-to-18 year-olds. Summer School places are available for youngsters in these age groups who live in or attend a school in Staffordshire. Previous years have seen more than 120 children battle it out for one of the lucky spaces.

Parents of auditionees will need to have in place at the time of the audition a valid enhanced DBS licence, dated within the last three years.

The fee for Summer School is £237. For further information please call Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on 01785 619080 or visit www.staffordgatehousetheatre.co.uk

For more information about DBS or chaperone licences, contact EW.statutoryactions@staffordshire.gov.uk or call 01785 278927 or 01785 277409.

Meanwhile, youngsters in Stafford can also look forward to a new show from best-selling children’s author David Walliams, called The First Hippo On The Moon.

The First Hippo on the Moon has been adapted for the stage by acclaimed theatre company Les Petits following their hugely successful production of Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs.

Les Petits was set up as the sister company to Les Enfants Terribles, whose work includes The Trench, The Vaudevillains and Olivier nominated Alice’s Adventures Underground.

The First Hippo on the Moon will be performed at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on Saturday, March 25 at 1.30pm and 3pm, and on Sunday, March 26 at 10.30am and again at 12.30pm. Tickets are £12.50, with a school party rate also available, and can be purchased as above.

By Andy Richardson