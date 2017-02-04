Shock comedian Grainne Maguire heading to Bromsgrove Artrix

Irish stand-up comedian, comedy writer and actor Grainne Maguire likes to shock people.

Her tweet about her menstrual cycle to the Irish Taoiseach went viral – and she’s never been known to hold back in her stand-up performances either.

When she’s not doing stand-up, she can often be heard on BBC Radio 4’s Now Show and regularly writes for Dead Ringers and the News Quiz. She also has plenty of television appearances under her belt. As a comedian she has appeared on BBC1’s Question Time and Daily Politics, ITV1’s Agenda and Comedy Central’s Stewart.

Her political background also stretched to running a blog on the topic on her website, but this seems to have taken a back seat as her fame grew. So you can expect plenty of timely references to punctuate the show.

Grainne Maguire presents Great People Making Great Choices at Artrix Studio in Bromsgrove on Saturday, February 11 at 8pm. Tickets cost £12 (£10 over-60s and students) and are available at www.artrix.co.uk or on 01527 577330.