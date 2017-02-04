Popular ballets to be staged at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre

Three of the most popular ballets of all time will be brought to the stage at Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre by the Russian State Ballet.

It will feature on Sunday with The Nutcracker, on Monday with Swan Lake and on Tuesday with Coppelia.

The Nutcracker is one of the most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family and it begins as night falls on Christmas Eve.

Grand spokesman Scott Bird said: “As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath.

“When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairytale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse-king and his mouse-army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins.”

Swan Lake is the greatest romantic ballet of all time and will be brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score.

The programme will finish with Coppelia. Mr Bird said: “Every toy has a story, especially in this charming comedy of errors, a witty combination of antics and abracadabra, set in a doll maker’s workshop.

“This light-hearted tale of mistaken identity and confused lovers follows mischievous Swanilda, her impetuous suitor Franz and the eccentric toymaker Dr.Coppelius as they are brought to life.”

Visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk