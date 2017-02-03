Work of Lichtenstein displayed at Wolverhampton Art Gallery

A major exhibition by one of the 20th century’s most radical and influential artists will continue to wow art lovers at Wolverhampton Art Gallery until February 26.

The gallery is the first regional venue to host a newly assembled group of works by Roy Lichtenstein, shown as part of ARTIST ROOMS: a collection of more than 1,600 works of contemporary art, established in 2008 by Anthony d’Offay.

The major exhibition brings together Reflections: Art (1988) and 16 large-scale screen-prints, and has been made possible through the generosity of the Roy Lichtenstein Foundation.

Purist Painting with Bottles (1975) – which is taken from Wolverhampton’s own acclaimed Pop Art Collection – also features in the exhibition, alongside the celebrated early painting In the Car (1963) and the painted steel relief Wall Explosion II (1965), on loan from the National Galleries of Scotland and Tate respectively for art lovers to peruse.