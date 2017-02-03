Natasha J Barnes to lead Funny Girl at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre

West End leading lady Natasha J Barnes and recording artist Darius Campbell will lead the cast of Funny Girl, which comes to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from Monday, July 24 to Saturday, July 29.

They will be reprising their roles from the critically acclaimed and record-breaking sold-out runs at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Savoy Theatre.

The duo will be joined by Nigel Barber (Florenz Ziegfeld), Zoë Ann Bown (Mrs. Meeker), Martin Callaghan (Mr. Keeney), Jennifer Harding (Emma), Rachel Izen (Mrs Brice), Joshua Lay (Eddie) and Myra Sands (Mrs. Strakosh).

Funny Girl brought global fame to Barbra Streisand 50 years ago and boasts some of the most iconic songs in film and theatre history, including People and Don’t Rain On My Parade.

The musical tells the story of Fanny Brice – played by Barnes (pictured), whose vocal talents and comedic ability see her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star.

Venue spokesman Scott Bird said: “Natasha J Barnes plays Fanny Brice. She is currently playing the title role in the all-star Cinderella at the London Palladium.

“Her other theatre work includes American Idiot (Arts Theatre), The Boy Who Fell Into a Book (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Chess (Union Theatre), Snow White (Old Vic Theatre and tour), Come Dancing, I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Lend Me a Tenor (Gielgud Theatre) and Spring Awakening (Lyric Hammersmith and Novello Theatre).”