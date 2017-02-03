Lichfield Garrick launches spring season programme

Award-winning theatre starts 2017 with a bang with the launch of a new spring season at Lichfield Garrick.

Running from January to May, the new season has a wide variety of performances to suit all tastes, running alongside the theatre’s celebration of David Garrick’s 300th anniversary.

There is a feast of delights for drama fans with the theatre welcoming the national tour of Invincible, a comedy drama set in the north based around the disruptive impact of a bourgeois couple on their working-class neighbours, written by the ‘new Ayckbourn’, Torben Betts. Dong Ding Murder Me on High starring Jeffrey Holland and Mark Little appears, as does Northanger Abbey, the perfect Jane Austen romantic story, and Frankenstein, a new adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic gothic tale.

The new season has been programmed by artistic director Tim Ford. He said: “We have an incredibly exciting programme lined up this season and I am thrilled to be welcoming some of the finest companies and artists to Lichfield.”

Family entertainment is at the forefront of the season with CBBC favourites Dick & Dom and Mister Maker both making appearances. Direct from the West End comes The Tiger Who Came to Tea, while Horrible Histories will take you through The Best of Barmy Britain. There are treats galore for the little ones with The Emperor’s New Clothes and Don’t Dribble on the Dragon, which features magic designed by the late Paul Daniels. And for the first time the theatre will take you on a journey across a number of its rooms with the interactive show We’re Stuck, a must for anyone who likes maths, robots and a Dr Who-like adventure.

Under the theatre’s Garrick Introducing Series, highlights include Bromance, a jaw dropping performance of circus skills mixed with acrobatics; Burton, a portrayal of the great Welsh actor and Ventoux; a restaging of the epic rivalry between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani. A new classical series has also been launched with the Mozart Clarinet Quintet & Crusell Quartet performing in the intimate Studio Theatre.

There are laughs aplenty from comedians Al Murray, Rory Bremner and Jim Davidson, while the theatre’s popular Comedy 42 nights continue to grow from strength to strength.

Music fans are in for a treat with Elkie Brooks, The Chris Barber Big Band, The Opera Boys and The Barron Knights all gracing the Garrick’s main stage.

The Lichfield Garrick is also celebrating the 300th anniversary of the birth of David Garrick with a series of shows and events throughout the year.

Under the Garrick300 umbrella, the Lichfield Garrick’s Youth Theatre will perform Cymberline, a white knuckle ride of a show based on Shakespeare’s coming of age play, and local actor David Titley will portray the life of David Garrick.

Mr Ford added: “This season also sees the start of our Garrick300 Sculpture by Peter Walker fundraising campaign, in which we hope to raise enough money to have a permanent sculpture of ‘The Pride of Lichfield’ put in place.”

The new season brochure will be available to download from www.lichfieldgarrick.com or to pick up a copy from the box office.