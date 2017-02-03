Dudley rockers Amongst Giants to headline Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dudley rockers Amongst Giants will play one of their biggest ever gigs with a headline slot at Wolverhampton’s Slade Rooms tomorrow.

The progressive hardcore metallers will appeal to fans of Beartooth and Feed the Rhino.

Slade Rooms spokesman Jonn Penney said: “Their EP Sickness is dropping this year and the single Mind Over Matter is already gaining them deserved attention.

“They will be joined by special guests from Sheffield, One Year Dead, who are a six-piece metalcore band.”

Wolverhampton five-piece metalcore band Enemy of Atlas also feature.