Black Sabbath: Fans share memories as band plays final Birmingham shows

Thousands of metal disciples descended on Birmingham last night for perhaps their final chance to see legends Black Sabbath.

The show was one of two last shows to be performed by the band at the Genting Arena - most fittingly in their hometown of Brum.

Speaking ahead of the concert, general manager at the Genting, Guy Dunstan, said Sabbath had arranged some extra special treats for the city show - and what a privilege it was to have the band at the venue.

Fans, meanwhile, paid tribute to the act as they excitedly awaited the show.

