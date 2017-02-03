Big Night In: Uncover the varied world of Matthew

With 76 nominations and 43 film institution wins under his belt, Matthew McConaughey is one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors.

And yes, that is definitely how you spell it.

McConaughey has frequently taken on a variety of challenging and juxtaposed roles and mastered them, including the likes of a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS, a cocaine-fuelled business mogul and now, a gold prospector.

Today, Gold hits our cinema screens.

In preparation for its release, why not delve into the diverse filmography of McConaughey from the comfort of your own home? You’ll be surprised with what you find...

McConaughey’s break into the mainstream and the start of his rise to fame began with his starring role in coming of age comedy Dazed and Confused (Netflix and Amazon) where he played the role of must-watch bit character David Wooderson in 1993.

The critically-acclaimed cult favourite explores the story of the last day of school for high school students in the hazy 70s, from the strange hazing rituals the freshmen must endure to one last wild party to wave goodbye to their former years. Packed with complex irony this charming, sepia-toned, light-hearted flick takes a nostalgic look at teenage life and the awkward years between 13 and 18 we all endure – applicable to any era.

As he rose to fame, McConaughey became known for his unlikely roles in romantic comedy films, one of which being his stand-out performance in The Wedding Planner (Amazon) where he starred as engaged paediatrician Steve Edison.

A fairly typical rom-com, The Wedding Planner tells the story of Mary Fiore, played expertly by Jennifer Lopez, whose job keeps her from meeting Mr Right – until she begins planning the wedding of Edison himself.

McConaughey embodies charisma in his role as the handsome groom – one flash of his signature smile and you will fall in love too, and it’s because of his endearing performance that the audience gets wrapped up into the ‘will they, won’t they’ of the plot.

During what’s known as The McConaissance, McConaughey gave his career a reboot to prevent him from being typecast. Enter his stunning performance in Dallas Buyers Club (Amazon) as Ron Woodruff.

It’s his performance in this film that earned McConaughey many acting awards and it is easy to see why – his role as a cowboy diagnosed with AIDS required him to lose nearly 50 pounds to grant him the haunting, gaunt look that he had on-screen.

Based on a true story, electrician and blatant homophobe Ron Woodroof campaigns to help AIDS patients get the medication they need after he is diagnosed with the disease alongside transgender activist Rayon, played by Jared Leto.

Your heart will break for Woodruff as McConaughey’s raw and visceral performance of the anti-hero is almost too painful to watch, alongside the sensitive subject matter.

During this time, McConaughey also featured in smash hit film The Wolf of Wall Street (Netflix and Amazon) and was a part of one of the most strangely iconic scenes in cinema.

It is his 10-minute dinner scene with Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort that really stands out in a film that is over two hours – he is not simply playing his character Mark Hanna, he is Hanna from his erratic body language to the unpredictable look in his eye.

By Becci Stanley