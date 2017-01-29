With 11 albums, 31 singles, five television specials, and a short-lived television series - The Carpenters made the sixties golden and touched the hearts of many in their 14-year career.

Now, the magic of the group is brought back to life in The Carpenters Story that graced Birmingham's New Alexandra Theatre for one night only.

I cover mostly rock and metal shows in the area - but the minute the lights went low in the theatre and an American radio show snippet played on the backdrop I squealed with excitement. All the nostalgia of my mother singing to me as a child came rushing back and I was thrilled.

With a live orchestra, The Carpenters Story celebrates the glittering career the Carpenters had with live covers of their songs and interludes of information including slideshows, video clips and miniature talks that make the show diverse.

International star Claire Furley took on the role of Karen Carpenter - and take on the role she did. If I had closed my eyes, I could have sworn I was in the room with Karen Carpenter herself; her voice held the same harmonious yet husky tones the starlets once did and it raised the hairs on my arms.

She executed radio-perfect renditions of their greatest hits with expert precision, while making it look effortless with her infectious charisma. She brought fan favourites such as Top Of The World, Superstar, Only Just Begun, Rainy Days and Close To You to life causing the whole theatre to burst into song.

Accompanying her was producer and pianist Phil Aldridge who blended his perfect musicianship with endearing comedy and touching words in tribute to the band. He is a true showman in every sense of the word.

The world-class backing musicians - the drummer, guitarist, bassist, saxophonist, violinist and oboe player - added extra, intricate layers to the already glittering performance and both complimented Aldridge and Furley while also standing out and stealing the show for their own.

Notably, the crowd had a great deal to do with the success of the show. Encouraged to sing along, pose for photos, raise their electronic candles and interact with the show in any way possible - the audience created an electric and loving atmosphere that made this show feel like more than a tribute, it encapsulated the energy of a real-life live Carpenters show.

Ending on a medley of popular Carpenters songs and a brief encore of B-sides to a standing ovation - the cast of The Carpenters Story took their final bow and I could not believe two hours had already gone by.

The Carpenters Story grabbed my attention from start to finish and took me out of the New Alexandra Theatre and back in time to the swinging sixties to experience the Carpenters at the height of their popularity in spectacular fashion.

By Rebecca Stanley