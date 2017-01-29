Black Country blues sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor's latest UK tour came to a close with an incendiary performance in front of her West Midland fans.

Birmingham Town Hall was sold out for the blonde guitarist and singer's return home and her fantastic playing had fans entranced.

The 30-year-old rising star of the rock world opened her set with a trio of songs from latest album Wild, which she proudly told the audience was her first to hit the UK top 20 .

Opener Dyin' to Know set the tone for the night with blistering guitar work and her husky voice in top form.

Her band was in great form with the addition of keyboards to many of her songs filling out the sound more than in the past and drummer Oliver Perry and bass player Luigi Casanova provided the perfect foundation for JST's many solos with her trademark sweeps of her long blonde mane.

She was in complete control as she performed old favourites Jump That Train, Tried Tested and Time Has Come from her earlier albums. Wanna Be My Lover from Wild was also outstanding.

Wild is the Wind was dedicated to the late David Bowie, who also recorded the song, and her performance showed off her honeyed vocals to the best with the guitar work haunting as well.

Tied and Bound from Almost Always Never brought the main set to a close with the prolonged applause bringing the band back to finish the night – appropriately – with Going Home from her debut White Sugar and send fans home happy.

The only thing that would have made the night better was if it had been a club date, like the Robin 2 in Bilston she has played so often, where there would not have been so much distance between the group and the audience.

Brummie group Broken Witt Rebels were delighted and proud to be back home in the city and opened the night with a solid and powerful set of their blues and soul-tinged songs with charismatic singer Danny Core excellent.

The four-piece finished with a great performance of Guns from their Georgia Pine EP.

By John Corser