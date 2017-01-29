Galactic Empire coming to Birmingham following album release

Galactic Empire will follow the release of their self-titled album on February 3 with a UK tour that reaches Birmingham’s O2 Academy 3 just afterwards on February 8.

With a couple of music videos and singles that quickly captured the attention of metal and sci-fi fans alike, the announcement of the galaxy’s foremost Star Wars cosplay band’s highly anticipated debut album should be welcome news.

In a joint statement, the band said: “At long last! Our preparations are complete.

“The mighty Galactic Empire will unleash our ultimate weapon in the battle to bring heavy metal to your galaxy.

“The puny humans at Velocity and Rise Records have succumbed to the crushing power of the Dark Side and will release our debut full-length album on which we pay tribute to Supreme Sith Overlord John Williams with 11 tracks of pure sonic devastation.

“Join us, and together, we can rule the galaxy!”