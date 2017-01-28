Wolverhampton's Arena Theatre announces first half of 2017 programme

One of the Black Country’s lesser-known gems of the theatre world has announced its programme for the first half of 2017.

The Arena Theatre, situated at the side of the Wolverhampton University campus on Wulfruna Street has a mass of shows lined up sure to delight regulars and newcomers alike.

Its work with theatre productions for those with profound and multiple learning difficulties (PMLD) has been well recognised, and it continues into the new year with a number of shows.

Leading the way is the world premier of Oliver In The Overworld on April 7 and 8 – the first musical ever to be created from scratch with sign language for deaf children.

It features a young deaf boy who travels to The Overworld to search for parts to fix his best friend, Oliver the grandfather clock.

It is suitable for both death and hearing audiences and at a slim 55 minutes is a good length for those aged three to seven.

They are also up with trends, too. Appealing to the comic book fans who have been encapsulated by the Marvel and DC universes exploding onto the cinema screens is I Am Beast on March 10.

It is the story of Ellie who, after the death of her mother, escapes into a world of superheroes. As the walls of her new world start to crumble, Ellie must face the truth behind her fantasies.

New ideas take a focus too. There is an interesting project switching on at the venue on March 2. Pipeline Theatre’s Spillikin (a love story) features just one female actor who plays an ageing Alzheimers sufferer, Sally, who purchases a robot companion – played by a £60,000 Robothespian created by Engineered Arts.

The robot contains the memories of Sally’s late husband Raymond to keep her company, but as her mind fades will it be more of a comfort or a threat? It’s not just the stage, with their popular Jazz At The Arena season kicking off for another year.

It features artists from across the spectrum between January and June, with the headline act being Julian Argüelles, who plays his only UK show of the year on May 20. His music has won him global awards and his quartet, Tetra, have been touring since 2012.

Film, too, plays its part and the One World Film Festival runs from Monday until Thursday.

It focuses on the life experiences of black and Asian people around the world.Topics covered include the fight for LGBT rights in Uganda.

This is just a selection of the treats on offer. For full listings, details and running times of these events and to book tickets, visit www.arena.wlv.ac.uk

By Leigh Sanders