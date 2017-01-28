The Asylum Venue in Birmingham was the perfect unassuming setting for the whirlwind of a set about to be unleashed by ska-punk's finest - The King Blues.

In support of their upcoming album The Gospel Truth, the London lads descended on Birmingham in a rare live appearance and they did not disappoint.

First up in support were noisy punk mob Sick of the Riot - entering the stage in true punk fashion with ear-piercing distortion ready to be torn through with raging drum beats and visceral vocals.

The vocals were the highlight of their set, strong and bold they carried the weight of the lyrics they were singing with pride - but musically they did not compare.

The guitars, bass and drums didn't have the same passion to really wow the crowd and instead fell flat to a fairly empty room - I don't think I've ever seen a band where the drummer has thrown their sticks and a room just watch them fall to the floor unloved.

Riot girls Louise Distra upped the ante taking the stage by storm with all the power and charisma their predecessors lacked.

They too struggled with a hard crowd - one that failed to be roused at times and heckled their politically motivated speeches but did they care? No, they were there to spread love and acceptance.

They thrashed and wailed and screamed like banshees as the bass pounded, the drums echoed and the guitars wailed their angst loud and proud in the face of a difficult crowd.

What if punk never happened? That's what The King Blues vocalist Itch was here to ask as he donned the stage in a suave suit to recite his powerful, though-provoking lyrics with a crowd simply baying for more.

The room was a party from then on - with not a single stationary person in the room as everyone united as one in the loving glow that is The King Blues.

Their lyrics may be ones that tell of political unrest, corruption and the wrong doings of the world but The King Blues were there to make fans feel confident and empowered

"The wrong people may have control of the government and the white house, but the streets, that is where we matter," bellowed Itch proudly before inciting the crowd later to shout about how much they love their lives and how thankful they are for what they have.

This is the band that encouraged audience members tonight to donate food at the venue to be distributed to a local food bank - this truly is a band who cares and uses their status to spread good.

Their set spanned the entirety of their career and the journey this band has embarked upon was laid out for all - from ska-tinged Mr Music Man to raging Off With Their Heads and onto fan favourites My Boulder and I Got Love.

Every song was played with the same ounce of passion and heart their speeches and actions showed - the band outdid the already wild crowd in terms of energy and that is a bold statement when the crowd embodied a tornado.

Ending their almost two hour long set with a smooth acapella ditty and the smash hit Save The World Get The Girl - I can guarantee everyone at the Asylum Venue left the room feeling like the could also disarm a ticking time bomb with just seconds to spare.

It is clear to me why The King Blues are still so well loved over ten years since they began - they still keep the hearts of heir fans close to their own and remain true to their beliefs, ones that fuel the heart and soul of their music.

By Rebecca Stanley