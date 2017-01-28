Stafford College students to perform Brecht at Gatehouse

Students from Stafford College’s Performing Arts Department are preparing to rise to the challenge at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre next month.

They are planning an entirely new production which is centred upon one of the darkest chapters of 20th century history.

The Rise is an adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s allegorical, theatrical masterpiece about the rise of Adolph Hitler, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

Set in 1930s downtown Chicago, Arturo Ui elevates himself up the chain of command during a time of mass unemployment, fear and corruption to turn himself from a small-time crime boss to seize ultimate power across the city.

Soon Ui’s menacing shadow looms large, and whether you’re with him or against him – it certainly seems that no one’s prepared to stop him.

The Rise will be performed in the MET Studio at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on Wednesday February 8th at 7.30pm. Tickets are priced at £10.50, with an £8.50 concession price, and are available from the Box Office on 01785 619080 or online via www.staffordgate housetheatre.co.uk.