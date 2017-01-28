Jonn Penney and Martin Roach: The Eight Legged Atomic Dustbin Will Read Itself, Wolverhampton Literary Festival - review and video

“Believe it or not I have an ego. I don’t wield it out much, it generally comes out on stage then I put it away again.”

It is hard to believe that this very modest, humble Black Country lad has an ego at all. In fact, it is almost hard to believe sometimes that Jonn Penney is the wild frontman of one of the finest indie bands the country ever produced – Ned’s Atomic Dustbin.

But once Jonn starts talking the fascinating stories come flooding out from drinking with actor Oliver Reed, appearing on Top of the Pops and The Word to landing at the feet of Lionel Blair in a fall at BBC Television Centre.

The evening was billed as a ‘polite-off’ between Jonn and Martin Roach, author of the Eight Legged Atomic Dustbin Will Eat Itself book released in 1992 and detailing the Stourbridge music scene of that time with such bands as The Neds, Pop Will Eat Itself and The Wonder Stuff.

Unfortunately, Martin was ill and mild-mannered Jonn had to go it alone – with support from interviewer Jason Forrest.

As nervous as he claimed to be in his newfound position behind the mic but not singing, the actual term was ‘bricking it’, Jonn was a natural. He was animated, engaging, entertaining and very passionate when speaking about the band and his music. Jonn came across as a very genuine, nice man.

Engulfed by a large brown leather sofa in the city’s Slade Rooms, Jonn is quick to poke fun at himself stating modestly “I am still a s**t singer.

“I have been accused of being a musician but that doesn’t sit well with me. I don’t write music or play an instrument. I am more comfortable with taking the credit for the words.”

But when he starts talking about the Indie movement, the band and his music his energy really rises.

“Indie became a kind of music but for us it was just trying not to sound like someone else,” he said.

There is a really heart-felt anecdote when Jonn relives a highlight of his career in the early nineties. The Neds headlined the NME stage at Glastonbury going on after Blur – after Damon Albarn shoved a mic into the monitors meaning he ‘couldn’t hear a thing’.

He described waiting by the side of the stage: “You can’t see where the audience stops. You are shaking and not because it is cold, as you wait to go on.

“John Peel announces you then says ‘go and get them mate’. This is why adrenalin is better than drugs. You feel like you are superhuman. The first song is alright, it’s pure terror. By the second song you start to feel the lump in your throat because people are singing your words. Words you wrote in your bedsit in Lye.

“I remember coming off stage and walking down the ramp and thinking ‘I am not walking, I am floating.”

Describing the work ethic of the bands of the Black Country at the heart of the Indie movement he said: “You just get on with it, you don’t start the gig wondering if your denim is cut right, your hair alright or the wenches will like you. You get on with it and you play like your life depends on it.”

There is no arrogance, more self derision as he talks about ‘bizarre’ TOTP appearances and the time they appeared on The Word for the notorious appearance with wildman actor Oliver Reed who had been plied with booze. Reed ‘borrowed’ the band.

“It was surreal because I was watching my band.”

Jonn questions whether there was a ‘Stourbridge Scene’ musically when the bands were setting out. He explained: “What there was in Stourbridge was a seriously good art college. A lot of creative people came from all over to do their foundation course there.

“But it was also a pretty violent place at that time.”

Safe havens were needed for the ‘weirdo’ students and The Mitre ‘seemed to have a centrifugal force around it.’ Here the students mixed with bands such as PWEI and “it was a case of ‘monkey see, monkey do” which created the music scene, he believes.

During a Q&A, Jonn laughed and chatted with the crowd like an old friend – as you would expect from one of the nicest men in rock.

By Diane Davies