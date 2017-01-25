Celine Dion announces Birmingham date during European tour

Superstar singer Celine Dion has announced plans to bring her live tour to the Midlands.

The star is staging a 16-date European tour which will conclude with concert at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena on July 27.

Best known for worldwide hit My Heart Will Go On, the Canadian made the announcement on social media.

She announced the European tour dates in a bilingual video featuring her pianist.

The Canadian singer and business woman, 48, will perform 16 shows across 14 cities in western Europe over six weeks in June and July.

The Titanic soundtrack star previously toured in summer 2016, which was her eleventh concert tour, organized to support her all-French studio album, Encore un soir.

Other shows announced include shows in Manchester Arena and at London's 02 Arena.