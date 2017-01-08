The man who invented heavy metal returned home to give an altogether more sombre musical gift back to the city which shaped him.

Black Sabbath lead guitarist Tony Iommi, who is currently nearing the end of the final tour for the Birmingham legends, wrote a moving acoustic arrangement for Birmingham Cathedral which was given its first airing on Thursday.

Working with his friend the Dean of Birmingham, the Very Reverend Catherine Ogle, on a five-minute arrangement called ‘How Good It Is’ gave Iommi a chance to ‘give something to the city’, according to the 68-year-old superstar.

The song celebrates peace, harmony and the cathedral’s role in the heart of the city.

It features Iommi on acoustic guitar, with lyrics inspired by Psalm 133 performed by men and boys from the Cathedral Choir

Tony said: “It’s great to be involved with the Cathedral and doing something for it. When Catherine mentioned it, it felt like a nice thing to do, to be able to give something to the city.”

“It’s completely different from any of the heavier stuff. This is a completely new piece of music and I’m really pleased with it.”

The rock star’s relationship with Dean Ogle flourished when the guitarist was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012.

He has since recovered and even released a new album with Black Sabbath, titled 13, in 2013. Dean Ogle, who will soon be leaving Birmingham to become Dean at Winchester Cathedral, said: “Tony and I were introduced by a mutual friend and we discussed a possible music collaboration sometime in the future

“Then, when Tony was unwell, we got to know one another better when I began to pray for him and kept in touch with Tony and his wife about his health.

“This is a most wonderful gift Tony offered to the cathedral.”

Tony took the opportunity to once again address rumours about Sabbath’s flirtation’s with Satanism ahead of the first play of ‘How Good It Is’, saying: “People used to think we were Satanists but we weren’t.

“The songs were the opposite and all about the dangers of black magic and Satanism.

“The closest we came was Black Magic chocolates.”