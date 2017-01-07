The look on the face of Bull Ring shoppers was a picture as they stared at and pondered the winding queue coming out the entrance of HMV.

Had a new phenomenon captured the hearts and minds of many that they hadn't heard of?

Or perhaps a brand new blockbuster film?

No - for hundreds of alternative rock fans, it was far more exciting than that.

To celebrate the release of their highly-anticipated fifth album Night People, Surrey rockers You Me At Six have teamed up with HMV for a series of meet and greet events, including one such event at Birmingham HMV with an exclusive live performance.

Crammed into the store wherever they could fit, eager fans made the roof shake as You Me At Six took to the makeshift stage among the music books and Disney section.

"This is the first official performance of Night People right here, in Birmingham, and we can't wait to share it with you" beamed vocalist Josh Franceschi before rolling into the first stomping chords of Swear and melodic tones of Give.

The band sounded radio-perfect from the get go despite not being in their usual, arena-sized surroundings.

Classic hit Stay With Me had the whole room singing along, with Franceschi beaming right back at them - the band still remain humble and grateful despite the success they have achieved.

The band achieve an instant rapport with the fans, consistently asking if they are having a good time, laughing and joking with them every spare moment they had and talking in-depth about the new album.

"It's weird, of all the shows we have ever played I've never played one with so many different versions of the Joker staring at me" Franceschi joked, pointing out various film photos and the band laughed along - this show was more like looking at an intimate band practice more than a scheduled event.

Ending on the first single from the new album, brooding and blues-y Night People, You Me At Six thanked everyone for their continued love and support - before getting comfortable and meeting every single fan in the room.

Every fan got all of their memorabilia signed, greeted by smiling faces and a friendly chat - this was not tiresome of laborious for You Me At Six, it was clear to me how much they love their fans dearly.

A real intimate treat, You Me At Six showcased their raw talent and musicianship in Birmingham's HMV - proving once and for all why they are at the forefront of the British alternative music scene.

By Becci Stanley