World Wrestling event to be screened at Wolverhampton's Rileys Sports Bar

Professional wrestlers will take part in a ‘Rileys Rumble’ later this month hours before American giants WWE stages its flagship battle royal event.

World Wrestling Entertainment stages its 30th Royal Rumble at the Alamodone in Texas on January 29.

Fans in the UK will watch proceedings on pay-per-view from the early hours of Monday morning, due to the five-hour time difference between the two nations.

Rileys Sports Bar, on Broad Street in Wolverhampton, is staying open to screen the event but will first host a bone-bending bill of their own.

Promoter and grappler Matt Powell, from Walsall, will bring Pro Wrestling Live organisation to Rileys, where his performers will emulate their WWE counterparts.

A full wrestling show will be topped by their own 30-man over the top rope ‘Royal Rumble,’ where 28 competitors will join the fray 30 seconds at a time after two have started the bout.

British champion Andy Hendrix, of Halesowen, is one of the entrants and will be determined to outlast the 29 other opponents, as his belt will go to the victor.

The Jimi Hendrix lookalike will also take on Mad Dog Maxx – Powell’s alter ego – in a non-title bout with a special stipulation.

Further matches will support the main event with Tom Mason, Big Paulie, Gino Denucci, Juggernaut, Action Jackson and Mr Selfie others set for action more than once on the night.

Doors open at 6.30pm, for a 7pm start. Entry is £6, or £10 VIP (front three rows) with a family of four admitted for £20. For more information, call 07404 279 880.

There is no extra charge for those who have paid to watch the PWL to stay and watch the WWE Rumble, which is effectively a free pass. Alternatively, you can just watch the WWE card on the Rileys big screen by arriving from 10pm, for £5 which includes a free drink on selected brands.

No under-18s can stay for the Rumble. Tickets for PWL’s first offering of 2017 are on sale at Rileys now, along with the WWE-only option. The venue can be contacted on 01902 310 521.