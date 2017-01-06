Magical Harry Potter event set for Walsall's Victorian Arcade

Families in Walsall will be able to indulge in a spot of magic over the upcoming February half term.

Harry Potter fans are invited to join a Professor Snape look-a-like in the town centre’s Victorian Arcade from 11am until 4pm on February 18, where he will be hosting a free potions masterclass.

Visitors will get the opportunity to follow ‘Snape’ as he leads an interactive workshop where youngsters can create their very own ‘magical’ potions.

The centre will be bringing in a special Platform 9 ¾ themed backdrop for shoppers to take photos against whilst the famous Sorting Hat will be available for Potter fans to pose with.

The centre is also giving children the opportunity to turn into their favourite Harry Potter stars or magical creatures, through the help of its free face painter.

Darren Griffiths, senior regional facilities manager of GBR Phoenix Beard for Victorian Arcade, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming our Professor Snape character to the Arcade this February half term.