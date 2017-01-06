Elton John, Frankie Valli, Black Sabbath, Donny Osmond, Kiss, Iron Maiden and more: Top gigs in 2017

Huge stars of the music industry including Elton John, Drake and Little Mix will bring their tours to the Midlands in 2017.

Hits from the 80s to modern-day chart toppers will be heard at venues throughout the region – offering music-lovers a wide range of tastes to please their pallets.

For some acts, it could be their final ever tours, while others are getting back into the swing of performing for their adoring fans.

So who can gig fans lick your lips in anticipation of catching over the next 12 months?:

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath will be returning to their home city – Birmingham – on February 2 and 4 when they play two nights at the Genting Arena. The Birmingham gigs will be part of their The End Tour, which is billed as the band’s farewell tour.

Donny Osmond will be coming to Birmingham’s Genting Arena as part of his first solo concert tour in the United Kingdom in four years. The singer and actor will be performing on February 3.

Busted will perform at Birmingham’s 02 Academy on February 18 as part of their Night Driver UK Tour.

Then, after announcing his European The Boy Meets World Tour in early 2017, grammy-award winning and Canadian rapper Drake will be headlining at the Barclaycard Arena on February 22 and 23.

Barbara Dickinson will be unleashing her folk music to fans at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre on February 24. She is set to play hits such as The Caravan Song and Another Suitcase In Another Hall.

Olly Murs will be entertaining fans with his 2017 tour at the Genting Arena from March 23 to 25.

American RnB sensation NeYo has announced he will play at Birmingham’s 02 Academy on April 6. The show was rescheduled from December 15 last year. Organisers say refunds are available for those who can’t make the new date.

English rockers The Who will descend on the Barclaycard Arena on April 12 as part of a rescheduled tour from September. Promoters say this will allow the band to play a brand new set as well as revised acts.

April 19, meanwhile, will see the return of Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance come to Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will also be in Birmingham in April - performing at the Genting Arena on April 20.

Multi-million record-selling artist Rick Astley will be performing at Birmingham Town Hall on April 15 and 16.

Take That – the UK’s most successful live act – will play the Genting Arena across two months, when they hit the road as part of their countrywide tour. The dates for the tour, called Wonderland Live, are May 5 to 6, and June 1 to 4.

May 11, meanwhile, will see prog rockers Procol Harum (best known for 1967 hit A Whiter Shade of Pale) play Birmingham's Town Hall.

Ariana Grande – the multi-platinum-selling pop princess – will bring her Dangerous Woman Tour to the Genting Arena on May 18. The show will be part of her biggest European tour to date.

On that same evening, Roger Hodgson (formerly of Supertramp) will play Birmingham's Symphony Hall.

Later that month, rock giants Iron Maiden will play the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham on May 21, supported by melodic rockers Shinedown.

Reggae and ska fans, meanwhile, can look forward to The Specials and Toots and The Maytals performing at the Genting Arena on May 26.

And, just two days later, glam rock icons Kiss will be in the city - playing the Barclaycard Arena.

Then, Pop royalty Sir Elton John CBE will be rocking fans during his 36th concert in Birmingham when he tours the Genting Arena on June 7. The show comes ahead of a vintage year for the rock and RnB artist in 2016, who released his 33rd studio album Wonderful Crazy Night.

Punk pop musicians Blink 182 have confirmed their return to Birmingham in July. The band will hit the Barclaycard Arena on July 7. They will play the gig fresh from the success of their number one UK and US album California.

American country star Miranda Lambert will turn up the heat during her Barclaycard Arena gig on August 18. She has enjoyed global success – with her songs going multi platinum and her winning international awards.

Brothers Matt & Luke Goss are re-uniting as BROS after 27 years for their full UK Arena tour in 2017. They will be performing at the Barclaycard Arena on August 25.

Female band Little Mix – the only group to have won the X Factor – will perform their Glory Days Tour at the Genting Arena across two months. Their shows take place on October 13 and 17, with another one on November 18.

Emeli Sandé, who has had two UK No1 singles, will bring her Long Live The Angels Tour to the Genting Arena on October 25.

Alice Cooper will be heading to Birmingham as part of his first UK headline tour in five years. The rocker will play at the Barclaycard Arena on November 14.

Hard rock legends Deep Purple will appear at the Barclaycard Arena on November 17 as part of their Long Goodbye Tour.

And finally, Birmingham’s world-famous reggae stars UB40 will be rounding off the year with a gig at the Genting Arena on December 15. The show will be part of an eight-date tour. Robin Campbell, a founding member of the group, said: “UB40 are very excited to be returning to some of the biggest venues in the UK during our Cites and Towns tour in December 2017. We are also particularly pleased to be playing such a fantastic venue for our home town gig in Birmingham.”

By Jamie Brassington