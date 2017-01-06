Bantock Primary School pupils travel the galaxy thanks to Google device

Children visited ancient Rome and outer space via the wilds of Africa as they sat in comfort at their desks thanks to Google.

Pupils at Bantock Primary School, in Wolverhampton, were transported to different parts of the world with the aid of 3D goggle boxes.

The special devices were brought to the school, in Aston Street, by a team from from the internet giant. They allowed more than 200 pupils aged between three and six-years to peak at another part of the globe.

Teacher Tom Johnston said:

“The pupils were absolutely amazed by what they were seeing.

“They were really blown away to see scenery in another part of the world in a 360-degree experience. To be suddenly transported to the middle of Africa or Mexico 1,000 years ago was breathtaking for them.

“The session really stimulated the children, prompting them to think more deeply and ask more searching questions.”

The goggle devices were programmed to projects being taught in different classes as part of the school curriculum.