Am dram with Alison Norton

Happy New Year – and here we go once again with a year packed full of excellent am dram performances across the region to look forward to. But for now, pantomime is definitely the name of the game; it’s simply pantotastic out there!

One group who is celebrating their 25th anniversary in 2017 is Rainbow Pantomimes who perform at the Mill Theatre, Dormston Centre in Sedgley.

Formed in 1982 by Joyce Wilson, the longest serving member of my home company, South Staffs MTC, together with a few friends, the group was originally called Sunshine Pantomimes before changing its name to Rainbow in 1992. Joyce went on to direct many, many pantomimes and still remains as the group’s President today.

They have covered everything from Goldilocks and the Three Bears, to Jack and the Beanstalk and Puss in Boots, to their 2017 production which is the magical and enchanting Cinderella, probably the most popular panto of all with no less than three groups across our area performing in during January.

Let’s start with Rainbow though who has a completely new production team for their 2017 production, with long standing member Gemma Simner directing the show, Danny Teitge in charge of musical direction and choreographer Emma Bate putting the company through their paces. They have also attracted a lot of new members, working both on stage and off and so things are looking rosy for Rainbow Pantomimes as they begin this New Year.

Katie Randle from Wolverhampton takes the title role with Katie Teitge from Sedgley as her prince.

You can catch Cinderella from January 15-21, so for tickets call 01902 894472. There is an offer on the Monday evening performance of just £20 for four tickets. Perfect for families.

The second group who is also performing Cinderella is Cannock Chase Drama Society, who will present the rags to riches tale from January 28-29 at the Prince of Wales Theatre, an extremely popular venue in the town.

For tickets, call (01543) 578762 or visit www.princeofwales.live

And last but not least is The Little Theatre, Donnington, who will perform Cinders from January 21, 22 and 28.

This is the perfect choice for the very young, as there are 2.30pm matinee performances on each of the three dates and a 7.30pm evening performance for adults and the older children on January 28. For tickets visit www.littletheatredonnington.co.uk or call 01952 407959.

Aladdin is of course another festive favourite and the Belfrey Theatre in Wellington is performing two short runs of this panto from January 27-29 and then again from February 3-6.

Packed with sensational singing and dancing, laugh-out-loud comedy moments and an Aladdin’s cave of lavish scenery and costumes, this panto is everything you could wish for! It’s a magic carpet ride you won’t want to miss!

For tickets visit boxoffice@belfreytheatre.com or call 01952 222277.

At the Oldbury Rep, it’s Dick Whittington in the offering. Written by a member of the group, Ian Thompson, this classic panto takes to the stage from January 6-14. Hearing that the streets of London are paved with gold, our hero sets off to find fame, fortune and true love, but the dastardly King and Queen Rat have other ideas for Dick. As the city is overrun by rats, it is up to Dick and his faithfully cat to save the day. Will Dick conquer all and become Lord Mayor of London? And will he win the hand in marriage of the fair Alice Fitzwarren? Go along and see for yourselves.

Enjoy an evening of fantastic family fun by calling 0121 552 2761 or visit www.oldburyrep.org and buy tickets. Please note that there is no performance on January 11, but otherwise evening performances are at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on January 7, 8 and 14.

I think that The Sleeping Beauty is a lovely panto, but it is not often performed and so I was delighted to see it is running at the Theatre on the Steps in Bridgnorth from January 7-28. Brought to life by the resident Theatre on the Steps Company, this is an enchanting and fun filled version of the traditional tale.

The wicked, jealous fairy, Carabosse, casts an evil spell on a beautiful princess who then falls asleep for 100 years. The only thing that can save her is a kiss from a handsome Prince and so the kingdom eagerly awaits his arrival.

With laughter, songs and plenty of audience participation, Christine Reddinhough’s production promises to delight audiences.

For tickets visit www.theatreonthesteps.co.uk or call 01746 766477.

Finally this week, if you really don’t fancy pantomime, there are other options of course at this time of year, although they are few and far between I have to admit, but here is just one.

From January 23-28, the resident drama group at The Rose Theatre in Kidderminster, The Nonentities, will perform Murdered to Death, a comical whodunit by Peter Gordon.

As you would expect, the action takes place in a 1930’s country house, with an eclectic mix of ‘whodunit’ characters to produce this affectionate and tongue in cheek take on the Agatha Christie genre.

When the owner of the Manor House dies in suspicious circumstances, it is up to the inept and bumbling Inspector Pratt to solve the case and arrest the murderer. Will he solve the case or will the audience die laughing first?

For those of you who have not visited The Rose, it is a modern, 181 seat venue, which is fully equipped and also houses a free-form studio that seats up to 60 people. The Nonentities own and run the theatre promoting both amateur and professional plays and entertainments throughout the year. It’s well worth a visit.

For tickets for Murdered to Death, visit www.rosetheatre.co.uk or call 01562 743745.

Well that’s all for this week. Please keep those emails coming to a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk with all your news and remember to include good quality colour photos to accompany your pieces too. Otherwise, you can call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton

Break a leg!