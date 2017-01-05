Wolves misfit Jamie O'Hara picks Celebrity Big Brother over finding new club

Former Wolves midfielder Jamie O’Hara declared he was available to join a new club from January 1 – but on January 3 he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

And so begins the wild and wacky world of one of the most controversial footballers ever to play in the West Midlands.

The 30-year-old strutted down the catwalk with his usual swagger on launch night, decked out in a purple three-piece suit, grinning from ear to ear during his cringy interview with host Emma Willis.

He was his usual brash self declaring that he was best known for his time at Tottenham Hotspur and being married to Danielle Lloyd.

The very fact O’Hara had to explain why he was famous to the viewing public makes the word ‘celebrity’ pretty tenuous.

His ex-wife is no stranger to CBB, having found herself caught up in controversy during 2007’s series five when, along with the late Jade Goody and S Club 7 singer Jo O’Meara, alleged racist comments were made about Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

The glamour model hasn’t been out of the news since it was announced O’Hara would be entering the house and has been hogging the headlines, talking about everything from her regrets over plastic surgery to her broken marriage. Is this an intent to steal her former husband’s thunder?

While ‘love rat’ Calum Best and America’s most hated reality couple ‘Spidi,’ lead the betting to be crowned champion, O’Hara finds himself among the favourites to get the boot alongside glamour models Nicola McLean and Jasmine Waltz.

If the comments on Twitter are anything to go by, the Molineux faithful have not forgotten his ill-fated three-and-a-half year stay at Molineux.

Regularly on the sidelines, O’Hara was earning a reported £40,000 a week in the Premier League and was still picking up £20,000 a week when Wolves were in the process of being relegated into League One.

Most of that time was spent either injured, posting pictures of his lavish spending or arguing with fans on social media.

Although all that money seems to have gone now, add in a messy divorce and you have the stereotypical present day footballer who has too much too young.