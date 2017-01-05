WIN: Tickets to the Very Hungry Caterpillar in Birmingham

Based on Eric Carle's best-selling books, Jonathon Rockerfeller created the critically acclaimed stage production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar - coming to Birmingham's New Alexandra theatre.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will feature a menagerie of 75 puppets during a magical 60-minute show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle’s best loved books for the stage: The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse, Mister Seahorse, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show first premiered in Australia in 2015 before opening in New York at the Acorn Theatre in January 2016. It is currently nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience, and returns next month for a second run due to popular demand. The New York production broke box office records and attracted celebrities with families including Chelsea Clinton, Emily Blunt, Neil Patrick Harris and Diane Sawyer.

Teaming up with Birmingham's New Alexandra Theatre, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of three family tickets to the Very Hungry Caterpillar Show on Monday, January 30.

See below for details

Competition details:

The three winners of this competition will be entitled to a family ticket to see The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at the New Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on Monday, January 30, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Friday, January 20, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Friday, January 20, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees of The New Alexandra Theatre and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

