West Midlands Safari Park set to host wedding open evening

Planning your big day after a festive engagement? Love animals? Then join the people at West Midlands Safari Park for one of their wedding open days this year on February 23 and April 19.

Join the onsite wedding co-ordinators and view the wedding facilities at Spring Grove House, Cellarz and Tree Tops Pavilion.

West Midlands Safari Park creates simple, personalised wedding pacakges alongside their chefs to create a bespoke wedding service for your big day.

Along catering services, drink services and entertainment the Safari Park also offer and unusual photo opportunity for the married couple to have a fun photo taken on one of their popular amusement rides as well as other optional upgrades.

A booking is not required to attend these events.

For more information, click here