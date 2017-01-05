New Dudley pub opens creating 30 jobs

A family-friendly pub restaurant has opened its doors to the public following a multi-million pound investment that has created 30 new jobs.

Situated on Castlegate Drive, near Dudley Zoo, the Castle View Hungry Horse boasts a bright, modern colour scheme, booth seating and children’s entertainment, as well as a kids’ activity zone, baby feeding station and a vast patio area with outside play.

To accommodate the large number of visitors to nearby Dudley Zoo as well as locals, Castle View will be able to serve more than 160 guests at a time.

Giles Carless, general manager at the Castle View, said: “The opening was a real success, with great feedback on the new menu and bright, colourful interiors.

"The Castle View provides a fantastic venue for families to get together and enjoy a meal or night out, or as part of a family day out at nearby Dudley Zoo.

“We’re also pleased be introducing special extras, such as TVs in dining booths, value deals, and live entertainment, to make Castle View the go-to destination for the whole family. My team and I look forward to welcoming more guests in the coming weeks.”