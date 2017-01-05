Black Country pub's ale hailed West Midland Champion Beer of the Year by Camra

Cheers! Bosses at a Black Country pub are clinking their glasses after hearing the news their very own ale has been named West Midland Champion Beer of the Year.

The Beacon Hotel’s renowned six per cent Sarah Hughes Dark Ruby Mild has been picked above its competitors in the region and given the title by judges at Camra.

The beer, one of the strongest milds in the country, is pulled around 2,000 times a week at the pub, on Bilston Street in Sedgley.

Simon Massey, operations manager, said: “We’re over the moon as it’s a great achievement but it’s all down to team work, hard work and dedication from the staff at the pub. The owner of the pub, John Hughes, is still very passionate about the business and it’s all down to him.

“He reinstated the brewery in 1987 and it’s just gone from strength to strength.”

The Beacon Hotel pub brews in its Victorian tower brewery and brews its beers in open copper, a type of brewing process that is slowly becoming obsolete in the country.

The pub is well known for its original features, including a snob-screened island bar.