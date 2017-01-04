Walsall Jazz Orchestra: They've toured the world and now they want local fans

As a band of professional players they produced some of the country’s finest musicians over the last four decades, whilst playing in concerts all over the world.

But this year Walsall Jazz Orchestra wants to build its audience up back home.

The orchestra, which consists of 18 of the borough’s finest trained musicians, has accumulated awards, radio airplay and performances at the world famous Montreux Jazz Festival during its 40 year history.

Musical director John Hughes says a home audience is something that continues to elude him and his bandmates.

Mr Hughes, aged 76, started the group as a youth band back in 1975 and expanded it to become a community band as its membership grew older.

Today, the band plays funky jazz numbers from the back catalogues of legends such as Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea, as well as originals composed by its own members.

Audiences continue to come out to watch the band when they perform in other areas of the region or the country – but for some reason success back home has been difficult to find.

Mr Hughes said: “It doesn’t seem to matter how we promote or push the gigs in Walsall, we still struggle to get a real audience.

“We are all experienced musicians and over the years members of the orchestra have gone on to great things, performing with Jamiroquai and other artists who are world famous. I think the orchestra is something for Walsall to be proud of. We have a great history and reputation.

“Those who do turn up tend to be in their 50s and 60s but we play music that would go over well with the younger crowds.

“It’s not all Glenn Miller style material as you would expect.

“We really want to build our audience back home this year.” The band’s next show will take place at Forest Arts Centre in Hawbush Road.

The venue previously paid the musicians to perform but has had to stop following budget cuts.

Mr Hughes said: “The people at Forest Arts Centre have been great to us over the years and continue to help us.

“We understand that budget cuts are affecting their work and they have to pay their staff first and foremost.”

The Walsall Jazz Orchestra perform at Forest Arts Centre on January 16.

For tickets costing £5 call 0300 555 2898 or visit www.forestartscentre.co.uk