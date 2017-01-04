Ex-Wolves player Jamie O'Hara in Celebrity Big Brother because he needs the money
He’s one of the New Star contestants in the latest series of Celebrity Big Brother, and former Wolves player Jamie O’Hara has revealed his reasons for entering the famous TV lock-up.
The footballer – currently without a club after ending his stint at Gillingham in 2016 – said he needs the money due to his divorce from Danielle Lloyd and the monthly payments he gives her for their three sons Archie, Harry and George.
Jamie and Danielle, a former CBB star herself, married in 2012 after a three-year romance, but split in 2014 amid rumours of cheating on the sportsman’s part.
Jamie, 30, told The Sun: “I lost quite a bit in my divorce so it’s always nice to be offered money. At the end of the day we’re here to make a living.
“I lost a few quid. This hopefully gives me an opportunity to build a future for me and my kids.”
According to the paper, he was asked what he is looking for in a new girlfriend. His reply? “One that doesn’t take all your money.”
Last year, Jamie claimed he was paying former Miss Great Britain Danielle – who is now engaged to Michael O’Neill – £15,000 a month.
Jamie has previously played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham as well as the England under-21s.