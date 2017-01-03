Toy collectors from around UK head to Bridgnorth fair

Dozens of collectors turned out to browse the tables at a toy fair in Bridgnorth.

The annual event attracted people from all over the country to search for unusual pieces and collectors’ items.

About 80 tables were set up at Bridgnorth Leisure Centre, in Northgate, with thousands of toys on display.

Tony Oakes, who organised the toy and collectors fair, said: “It has been quite a good turn out, especially considering the weather it has been a good day.”

Mr Oakes runs the fairs for a living, and holds three annually in Bridgnorth, one on New Year’s Day, one on Easter Monday and one on the August bank holiday Monday. He said that the town was an excellent place to in which to hold the event.

He said: “With the railway and being a holiday town it is a nice place for people to spend the day.

“Plus the staff at the venue are excellent.

“We had thousands of items, there were some really nice rare Dinky toys and a gentleman from France came with some French Hornby trains.

“There were some extremely good items, model aircraft, lots of model trains from different manufacturers.”