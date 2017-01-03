Robert Plant joins band on stage at Stourport pub

There was a Whole Lotta Love for a surprise guest at a pub in Stourport.

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant, who lives near Kidderminster, swapped the big stage for the more subdued surroundings of the Swan pub on Thursday evening to perform with Rob Tennant, from Seisdon, and his band.

The band, Kick The Fridge, were performing at the pub when Plant, who stopped off for a pint, was invited to join the band onstage.

Rob said: “He really liked us and we were over the moon.

"He came up and sang some Beatles classics with us which we made up on the spot more or less.”

The rocker, known for being an avid Wolves fan, was recently spotted at Stourbridge to watch the Glassboys historic FA Cup Second Round victory.