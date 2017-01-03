New Wolverhampton performing arts academy opens

Youngsters will be able to tread the boards and wow audiences when a new performing arts academy opens this month.

Big Arena Performing Arts, which will hold its sessions at South Wolverhampton & Bilston Academy, in Dudley Street, is looking to recruit children.

They will learn how to sing, dance and act with future performances in the pipeline.

The academy will be run by Emma Parker and she hopes it will give a platform for potential stars of the future.

The 29-year-old said: “It’s for young people between the ages of four and 18.

“They’ll get to have a go at everything. There will be a performance to work towards as well, hopefully in May.

"I work in schools anyway and just wanted to give children a chance to try out performing arts.”

A free taster session is set to be held at South Wolverhampton & Bilston Academy, in Dudley Street, on January 7, between 10am and noon.

Classes for those aged four to six will be on Saturdays between 10am and noon and for seven to 18-year-olds from noon to 2pm. Entry is £5.