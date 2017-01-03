Invincible heading to Lichfield Garrick

A theatre company will visit Lichfield again for a second tour of a hit show.

The Original Theatre Company will perform Invincible at the Lichfield Garrick from March 21 to March 25.

The show, written by playwright Torben Betts, will be directed by Christopher Harper.

Alastair Whatley, Emily Bowker and Graeme Brookes will reprise the roles of Oliver, Emily and Alan respectively. Elizabeth Boag joins the 2017 tour as Dawn.

The play tells the story of Emily and Oliver, who decide to downsize from their middle-class London lifestyle and move to the north of England. They open their door and invite their next-door neighbours in, which is a night of disaster and laughs.

The Original Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, Alastair Whatley, said of the second UK tour: “We are delighted to be taking Invincible back on the road in 2017.

“Torben’s state-of-the-nation comedy reached out to audiences across the UK in 2016 with his vision of a nation divided, cleft in two down the Watford Gap.

"We look forward to navigating the play through post-Brexit Britain in 2017.”

Tickets are £22.50 and £15 for students. They can be booked at lichfieldgarrick.com or on 01543 412121.