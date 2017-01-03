Harry Potter themed pub crawl coming to Birmingham

Want something magical to look forward to in 2017? Then look forward to Wasted Promotions' Harry Potter & The Birmingham Pub Crawl event on February 10.

Don your best wizarding fancy dress to be taken on a pub tour across some of Birmingham's well known pubs that have been transformed into supernatural hangouts.

This event has previously sold out in Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Leeds.

Your ticket for this event includes free entry into all participating pubs, access to promotional drinks, a professional pub tour host, a free hand crafted miniature wand by Paint Me Pretty, a Gringotts vault raffle key and a Hogwarts graduation certificate at the after party.

As well as all of this, there will also be prizes awarded for best dressed participants.

Release date for tickets will be announced soon.

For more information, click here