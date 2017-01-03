Ex-Wolves player Jamie O'Hara revealed among Celebrity Big Brother contestants

Former Wolves player Jamie O'Hara has entered the Celebrity Big Brother House and pledged to be a 'team player' on the show.

The 30-year-old former Molineux midfielder called himself a 'joker' and said: "I'm mostly looking forward to the experience and the chance to show people who I am."

O'Hara's ex-wife Danielle Lloyd appeared on the programme back in 2007.

The latest series of the hit Channel 5 show has been dubbed All Stars and New Stars, as former Big Brother contestants are joined by other celebrities making their debut on the reality television programme.

Ex-Spurs and Fulham player O'Hara was one of the final New Stars to enter the house.

O'Hara initially joined Wolves on loan from Spurs in January 2011, before signing permanently for a fee reported to be between £3.5 million and £5 million.

The midfielder scored just two goals while at Molineux and the club was relegated twice before O'Hara was ostracised from the first team when Kenny Jackett took over in 2013.

And after featuring only in Wolves' Under-21 side O'Hara's contract was terminated by mutual consent in the summer of 2014.

He has since had spells at Blackpool, Fulham and Gillingham.

Reality TV couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were the first celebrities to enter the CBB house in 2017.

The former Hills stars, dubbed "Speidi" by their fans, competed in the 11th series of the show as one housemate in 2013 and said they are returning because they want another shot at winning.

They were followed by former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan and US model Jasmine Waltz, who both took part in the show in 2014.

Waltz, 36, was evicted early, but managed to stay in long enough to flash her breasts and start a romance with

Blue star Lee Ryan.

The All Stars celebrities were then invited to become producers of the show and "edit" someone out of the programme over the first few days.

They were taken to a separate room to watch their fellow housemates arrive and decide who was worth editing out.

The first New Stars celebrity to enter the house was American singer and songwriter Ray J Norwood, who is best known in the UK for starring in a leaked sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

He was joined by stepdaughter of former England international footballer Paul Gascoigne, Bianca Gascoigne, who has previously won Love Island and said she was on the show to win, adding she would "grab Big Brother by the balls".

American model and TV personality Austin Armacost joined the All Stars celebrities in the producers' room alongside singer-turned-TV presenter Coleen Nolan.

Armacost, 28, finished as a runner-up in 2015 whilst Nolan, 51, also finished second after appearing on the show in 2012.

Meanwhile, Scot James Cosmo, 69, joined Gascoigne and Norwood in the main house.

The 69-year-old has starred in films including Braveheart and Trainspotting and won a new fanbase playing Jeor Mormont in Game Of Thrones.

A big fan of Big Brother, he said he is excited about the "psychological experiments of living with people I don't know".

US singer Stacy Francis - known for appearing on the American version of The X Factor in 2011 - was the next to join the new star housemates alongside club DJ Brandon Block.

Another former housemate to join the celebrity producers was glamour model Nicola McLean, 35, who has also previously braved I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

McLean appeared on CBB in 2012 and later called it the worst experience of her life.

Problems with his fitness saw O'Hara foot the bill for a three week intensive fitness course in America in 2014 after an unsuccessful trial at Blackpool.

