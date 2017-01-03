Crufts, Jasper Carrott, Sean Lock, Comic Con and more: What's on in the Midlands in 2017

From comical sketches to the world’s largest dog show – plenty of entertainment will be on offer in the Midlands this year.

Those who enjoy a good laugh can look forward to Jasper Carrott, Jimmy Carr and Al Murray performing on stage.

Meanwhile, large-scale events such as Crufts and the Performance Car Show will be at the NEC in Birmingham.

Stand-up comedian Gary Delaney will kick off the 2017 laughs with his show There’s Something About Gary at the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on January 13.

Over at the Performance Car Show, manufacturers from the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin and Porsche will be showcasing their vehicles from January 12 to 15.

Comedian and ‘news reporter’ Jonathan Pie will be stopping off at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre on February 3.

He has gained thousands of views on social media for his act as a news reporter – who hates his job, colleagues and the news.

Sean Lock will perform his Keep It Light show at Birmingham Hippodrome on February 27 and 28.

will take place over three days from March 9 to 12.

Comic act Lee Nelson has hit the headlines for his pranks in recent years and will be headlining the Stafford Gatehouse Theatre with his show Serious Joker on March 10.

Cutting-edge craft work will be on show at the Hobbycrafts exhibition being held at the NEC on March 17 to 19.

And comic fans will be thrust into the cartoon action when MCM Birmingham Comic Con returns to the NEC on March 18 and 19.

Jasper Carrott will bring his comical sketches to the Satfford Gatehouse Theatre on April 5 and 6 as part of his show Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up & Rock.

Veteran stage entertainer Ken Dodd will be appearing at Birmingham’s New Alexandra Theatre on April 22 as part of his Happiness Show.

Al Murray will feature at the Lichfield Garrick Theatre on June 2 for his Al Murray The Pub Landlord: Let’s Go Backwards Together show.

Jimmy Carr will entertain crowds at Wolverhampton Civic Hall on November 3 with his comedy show The Best Of, Gold.

Stewart Lee will bring his Content Provider show to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on June 21.