Birmingham Royal Ballet set to perform Cinderella

David Bintley and the Birmingham Royal Ballet are set to bring classic fairytale Cinderella to life at Birmingham Hippodrome from February 15 to 25.

Cinderella’s life with her cruel stepmother and stepsisters is one of hardship until she is presented with an invitation to the Prince's lavish ball.

With the help of her Fairy Godmother, she’s the centre of attention when she arrives at the ball in a magical coach and elegant glass slippers. The handsome Prince sweeps her off her feet and they dance the night away until the clock chimes midnight and the evening comes to an abrupt end.

The show will incorporate designs by John Macfarlane, the designer of Birmingham Royal Ballet's famous Nutcracker.

Birmingham Royal Ballet is enjoying a year of stunning performances in Birmingham with this season currently including performances of The Tempest, Baiser Triple Bill and Coppelia.

For more information, click here