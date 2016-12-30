Rick Parfitt: Fans leave tributes to Status Quo star outside Wolverhampton Civic Hall

"It was like losing a member of your family."

Status Quo fans from the Black Country have paid tribute to the late Rick Parfitt after he passed away on Christmas Eve.

Fans gathered outside Wolverhampton's Civic Hall to lay flowers and leave tributes to the 68-year-old rocker.

Parfitt, who fronted the world-famous group along with Francis Rossi, died in Marbella from an infection following complications to a shoulder injury.

Flowers were left outside the Civic with a note saying 'Rock in Peace Rick'.

I'm outside the Civic Hall in Wolverhampton where Status Quo fans have been paying tribute to the late Rick Parfitt pic.twitter.com/QxdHWSugIp — Jack Averty (@javerty_star) December 30, 2016

Other tributes included a picture of Parfitt captioned: "Is there anybody up there wanna boogie?" and a miniature guitar left along with a red rose.

One fan, 63-year-old Ray Williams from Wednesfield, said: "I was a fan from day one. Pictures of Matchstick Men got me into them.

"I was gutted when I heard the news, I can't believe he has actually gone. It was like losing a member of your family."