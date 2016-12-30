facebook icon twitter icon
Rick Parfitt: Fans leave tributes to Status Quo star outside Wolverhampton Civic Hall

"It was like losing a member of your family."

rick
A tribute to Rick Parfitt left by fans outside Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Status Quo fans from the Black Country have paid tribute to the late Rick Parfitt after he passed away on Christmas Eve.

Fans gathered outside Wolverhampton's Civic Hall to lay flowers and leave tributes to the 68-year-old rocker.

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt has died aged 68
Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt

Parfitt, who fronted the world-famous group along with Francis Rossi, died in Marbella from an infection following complications to a shoulder injury.

Flowers were left outside the Civic with a note saying 'Rock in Peace Rick'.

Other tributes included a picture of Parfitt captioned: "Is there anybody up there wanna boogie?" and a miniature guitar left along with a red rose.

One fan, 63-year-old Ray Williams from Wednesfield, said: "I was a fan from day one. Pictures of Matchstick Men got me into them.

"I was gutted when I heard the news, I can't believe he has actually gone. It was like losing a member of your family."

