New Year's Eve Gala at Birmingham Symphony Hall

A New Year’s Eve gala at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall will give fans the chance to enjoy a sophisticated end to 2016.

Tenor Adrian Dwyer will be joined by baritone James Cleverton under the baton of conductor Anthony Inglis with the London Concert Orchestra.

Venue spokeswoman Rebecca Homer said: “This is a Symphony Hall tradition of great classics and fun to see in the New Year.”

The programme will include: Jenkins – Palladio; Debussy – Clair de Lune; Denza – Funiculi Funicula; Walton – Crown Imperial; Tchaikovsky – Sleeping Beauty Waltz and Mascagni – Intermezzo from Cavalleria Rusticana.