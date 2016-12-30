New Year's Eve club nights in the Midlands

Despite the nostalgia for what’s already been this year on the club scene, there’s still the big one to come – New Year, global excuse to party!

What better way to see out the old and welcome in the new than surrounded by a tonne of like-minded people, embracing some gorgeous music and starting 2017 the way you mean to finish it? There’s loads of local brands going all out to celebrate and plenty of collaboration between them to bring even better parties.

It’s tough to choose where to start with, there being so much choice, but one has got to be The Acid Experiment. With just over a year of experience under their belts, these guys have taken Birmingham by storm with their ethos of classic and acid house combined with 21st century visuals and production clearly a winning recipe.

For NYE they’ve been given none other than Lab11 to unleash a party of epic proportions and they don’t mean to disappoint! Head honcho Neiyyar said: “We got offered the venue and after the success of the year we thought it would be really rude not too. Our party aims to bring the original rave era back to modern day Digbeth. Young and old, experienced and un-experienced ravers, we all come together through the power of music.

“With an eclectic set of Birmingham’s renowned and respected resident DJ’s (and one Madchester boy) we achieve a vibe and a gate to the early days of acid house and old school.”

DJs on the night include Tommy Vercetti, Tomola, Billy Bayliss, Anton Stranger, Dave Fogg and more.

Elsewhere, in Wolverhampton, Starworks Warehouse is throwing a three-room to see the year out in style. Room one is a mashup of house and bass with Tom Zanetti and Ko Kane, DJ SKT, Wayne Fox and more leading the proceedings for Sleepin Is Cheatin. Room 2 is tech and techno all night long courtesy of Technicolor, with Solardo, Jacky and Hott Like Detroit in control with loads of support. Over in The Bunker, Anything Goes are unleashing a free for all with Blind Motive, K Royal, Ripley and Guy Shipley just a few of the selectors on the night. 8pm – 5am means there’s a lot of time for you to lose yourselves to the music.

Club PST next for the New Year’s Eve Mashup and this one sees more brands joining together to take you through until 2017; Payback Promotions, PST, Strictly Bangers and Unified Beats. The main room is Payback Promotions territory and is a junglist paradise with Aries, Bladerunner, DJ Hybrid, DJ Stretch David Boomah and K-Jah & Vytol just a few of the artists taking to the turntables. Payback boss Andy Stringer said: “Massive thanks to everyone who came out and supported us in 2016, without you guys none of this would be possible, max respect to you all. This is the big one, the icing on the cake, Payback Promotions’ first NYE event at PST and it’s going to be special.”

The Rooftop, meanwhile, is channelling strictly love and reggae vibes for the evening with Juggla, Feva, Bongo Damo, Love Tonic Sound Feat Cheshire Cat, Big John and Sticky Joe delivering some sweet Jamaican flavours, while downstairs in the basement it’s frantic energy and gun fingers all round for a hard drum and bass tear-out as Unified Beatz take on Strictly Bangerz.

The Hare & Hounds has got yet another link-up between local promoters split across two rooms. The first is curated by Freestyle, Young Culture and No Fakin and you can expect soundclash vibes here with a blend of funk, breaks, hip-hop, reggae and bass. The second room is collaboration between Colore, Moodfix and Moulin Groove and offers alternative flavours. Over in Moseley, The Dark Horse has got a couple of tricks up their sleeve for their end of year party and it’s 100 per cent free! They’ve gathered DJs from City of Colours, Jam Jah, Scratch Club, Haul & Pull and Youngculture.

The last one sees the Rainbow Venues taken over by a combination of powerhouse Birmingham brands, a tour de force fusion of Seedy Sonics and 02:31 with special guests Critical Music. The lineup is ridiculous as you’d expect. Happy New Year!

By Antony Christou